30,000-page chargesheet filed in Pitabas murder case

Berhampur: Ina decisive stride towards justice, Berhampur police filed a comprehensive 30,000-page chargesheet in the sensational murder case of senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabas Panda, bringing the probe into one of the most high-profile killings to a crucial legal milestone.

The chargesheets were brought to the court in two iron boxes. The chargesheet, submitted before the SDJM Court here, names former MLA and BJD Ganjam district president Bikram Kumar Panda along with 16 other accused, outlining a chilling narrative of premeditated conspiracy, meticulous planning and execution.

Police sources indicate that the investigation unearthed a web of political rivalry and personal enmity, culminating in the daylight assassination that shook the city. According to the prosecution, Pitabas Panda was shot dead on October 6, 2025, near his residence in Berhampur, when assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at close range. The brazen killing triggered widespread outrage, including protests and a pen-down strike by the legal fraternity demanding swift justice.

The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections pertaining to murder, criminal conspiracy and common intention and abetment. In addition, stringent sections of the Arms Act have been invoked for the illegal possession and use of firearms in the commission of the crime.

So far, police have arrested several accused, including political leaders, former public representatives, alleged shooters, and facilitators stated to have played roles ranging from planning and logistics to execution. Two key accused, who were earlier absconding, reportedly surrendered during the course of the investigation.

The courts have taken a stern view of the matter, with bail pleas of several prime accused being rejected, underscoring the seriousness of the charges. Statements of witnesses have also been recorded, strengthening the prosecution’s case ahead of trial.

Investigators maintain that the murder was not an act of sudden provocation, but outcome of a well-orchestrated conspiracy, involving surveillance of the victim, arrangement of weapons, and coordinated execution.

With the filing of the chargesheet, the case now enters the trial phase, as the victim’s family, the legal community, and the public at large look towards the courts for accountability and closure in a crime that deeply scarred Berhampur’s civic conscience.