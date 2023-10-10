Nani launches Roshan Kanakala’s ‘Bubblegum’ teaser

Roshan Kanakala's 'Bubblegum' teaser has been launched by Natural Star Nani at the Sarathi Studios in the presence of the cast and crew of the film and also the media.

The teaser looks intense and promises to be an emotion-filled love story attracting Gen Z and Millennials alike. It takes viewers on a journey into the complex and relatable world of relationships of this generation, offering a fresh perspective that has been long-awaited by Telugu cinema enthusiasts. This film is poised to capture the hearts of audiences with its unique storyline and captivating visuals.





Roshan Kanakala looks like the promising new talent in the town to watch out for. With ease in his acting, the youngster nailed Telangana slang. Maanasa Chowdhary is being introduced as the female lead. Both the youngsters look fresh and youthful complimenting each other.



Ravikanth Perepu yet again has raised expectations with 'Bubblegum' teaser after his previous ventures, 'Kshanam' and 'Krishna & His Leela'. DOP Suresh Ragutu who has previously worked for Garuda Vega, Thellavarithe Guruvaram and Aakashavaani is impressive with his frames. 'Thallumala' fame, Kerala State Award Winning Editor Nishad Yusuf has cut the teaser grippingly.

The teaser has left all of us wanting more and has already garnered the attention of the digital audience. The film crew has mentioned that their first single is going to be out soon along with a bunch of other promotional content.

Maheshwari Movies in association with People Media Factory is producing the film which is said to have completed a major part of filming and is expected to arrive in December this year.