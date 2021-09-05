Nani opens up about doing web films

Natural star Nani whose recent outing 'V' which got released on the OTT platforms failed to impress the audience. The actor is now all set to come up with his next project 'Tuck Jagadish' which is also going to get a digital release soon.



'Tuck Jagdish' is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 10th on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi. On the other hand, Nani's sister Deepthi Ganta is also going to mark her debut as a producer with an upcoming web film 'Meet Cute'. This web film is also going to get an OTT release soon. On this note, when asked about his interest in doing web movies or web series, the actor said that he is a big fan of silver screens. "I don't know how far I can fit in these web films or web series. I like the theatrical experience of watching a film. The beginning, the interval, and the climax. I just love it," said Nani. The fans are wondering if ever Nani will make his debut on the OTT platforms or not.



On the film front, Nani is also busy with his upcoming films, 'Shyam Singha Roy' and 'Ante Sundaraniki'. These two films are likely going to get a theatrical release and the official release dates are yet to get announced.

