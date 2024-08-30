Nani to present Priyadarshi’s ‘COURT – State vs A Nobody’

Wall Poster Cinema, known for delivering content-driven and critically acclaimed films, has announced a new project titled COURT – State vs A Nobody. Presented by actor Nani, the film stars Priyadarshi in the lead role and marks the directorial debut of Ram Jagadeesh. The film is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni.





The intriguing title poster features Lady Justice standing in a witness box, blindfolded and gripping a sword, while pigeons symbolizing peace fly around her. This striking imagery sets the tone for the film’s exploration of justice and conflict.



COURT – State vs A Nobody centers around a legal battle involving a young boy who is wrongfully implicated in a case. Priyadarshi will portray the role of a lawyer fighting to prove the boy's innocence.





The film was launched with a grand pooja ceremony, where Nani gave the first clap, and producer PrashantiTipirneni switched on the camera. The inaugural shot was directed by Gemini Kiran. The film’s regular shooting schedule is set to begin in September.



The cast includes notable actors such as Sivaji, Sai Kumar, Rohini, Harshavardhan, Harsh Roshan, and Sri Devi. The film will feature the cinematography of Dinesh Purushothaman and music composed by Vijai Bulganin, with VithalKosanam as the art director. The screenplay is a collaborative effort by director Ram Jagadeesh, Karthikeya Sreenivass, and VamsidharSirigiri.

COURT – State vs A Nobody is poised to be a compelling courtroom drama that continues Wall Poster Cinema’s tradition of quality filmmaking.