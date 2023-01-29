Nani’s Dasara Teaser Will Be Launched Tomorrow

Tollywood's young actor Nani will always pick unique and interesting plots to treat the movie buffs and his fans. Be it comedy, action or periodic movies, he mesmerises with his amazing screen presence. At present, he is all set to bring his fans to the theatres with the 'Dasara' movie which holds strong village-based content. Both the lead actors Nani and Keerthy Suresh are essaying complete de-glamour roles in this action thriller. As the release date is nearing, the makers are all set to launch the teaser tomorrow and on this special occasion, they dropped the new posters on social media and raised expectations on the movie.



Nani, Keerthy Suresh and the filmmaker Odela Srikanth also shared the new teaser release posters and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Nani tagged the teaser as the calm before the storm and stated that it will be launched tomorrow @ 4:05 PM.

The makers shared the special posters of Nani ahead of the teaser launch and wrote, "#DasaraTeaser Blast tomorrow at 4:05 PM. In Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. Which #Dasara poster is your favorite? Comment below".

Director also shared this special GIF ahead of the teaser and showcased Nani standing in between the burning ashes.

Well, the teaser of this movie will be launched in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages by the ace actors…

Hindi: Shahid Kapoor

Tamil: Dhanush

Kannada: Rakshit Shetty

Malayalam: Dulquer Salman

Dasara movie is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Sathyan Sooryan ISC is roped in as the cinematographer while Navin Nooli is the editor. Even Samuthirakani, Shamna Kasim, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Roshan Mathew, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are roped in to play the prominent characters.

Dasara will hit the theatres on 30th March, 2023!