Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Dominates USA Box Office Pre-Sales

Natural Star Nani is proving his box office might once again, as his upcoming film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is already creating waves in the USA. With 11 days still to go before the premiere, pre-sales for the film have already crossed the $50,000 mark, signalling strong anticipation from fans.

The excitement is palpable, with theatres across the USA opening bookings well ahead of the release date. This early success indicates Nani’s growing popularity among international audiences, particularly in the US, where his films have consistently performed well.



As the release date approaches, all eyes are on Nani to see if Saripodhaa Sanivaaram will continue this momentum and achieve blockbuster status. The trailer did raise hype about this mass-appealing movie. The result can be known only after the release.

