Nara Rohith as a guest for Nandamuri hero!

Balakrishna Nandamuri is currently busy working on an exciting film in Boyapati Srinu's direction. Balakrishna and Boyapati combination earlier delivered hit films Simha and Legend. The third film in their combination is yet to get a title. Balakrishna is happy with the film's progress and the makers even announced the film's release in May this year. As per the buzz, Nara Rohith is playing a guest role in the film.

If the reports are true, Nara Rohith will be seen in a specially designed role. His role will be like a cameo and he wants to mark his new innings with this film. Since the actor is not scoring hits in the recent past, he is eyeing on a serious transformation. The actor has immediately liked the role he was offered and came forward to do the film.

