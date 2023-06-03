‘Narasimha Naidu’ to have a re-release on this auspicious day

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently working with blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi on an action entertainer. The actor cum politician turns 63 on June 10, and there is some special news for all Balakrishna fans. The actor’s blockbuster “Narasimha Naidu” will have a re-release on the eve of the actor’s birthday. “Narasimha Naidu” is an action drama directed by B. Gopal, and Chinni Krishna is its writer. Simran played the female lead, and MV Murali Krishna produced it.

The music was composed by Mani Sharma, and the dance number Lux Papa is still a favorite one for musicophiles. The railway station scene from the film will always gives goosebumps even if it is watched now. Preeti Jhangiani, Asha Shaini, K. Vishwanath, Mukesh Rishi, and Jaya Prakash Reddy played key roles.

