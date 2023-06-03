Live
- Naidu to meet Amit Shah in Delhi Today
- Gen-AI, creating more Job Opportunities in the IT sector
- Odisha Train accident: Coromandel express took wrong track, says signalling dept
- South-Indian highest opening day grosser; ‘RRR’ tops the list
- Apple to open 3 more exclusive stores in India; find details
- YS Avinash Reddy appears before CBI in YS Viveka murder case today
- Karnataka: youth ends life over alleged police high-handedness in Haveri
- Odisha train accident: 21 passengers heading to Rajahmahendravaram reported safe
- Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s latest rom-com surprises with its first day collections
- Odisha train mishap: Rescue operation underway in 2 badly damaged coaches
‘Narasimha Naidu’ to have a re-release on this auspicious day
Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently working with blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi on an action entertainer.
Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently working with blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi on an action entertainer. The actor cum politician turns 63 on June 10, and there is some special news for all Balakrishna fans. The actor’s blockbuster “Narasimha Naidu” will have a re-release on the eve of the actor’s birthday. “Narasimha Naidu” is an action drama directed by B. Gopal, and Chinni Krishna is its writer. Simran played the female lead, and MV Murali Krishna produced it.
The music was composed by Mani Sharma, and the dance number Lux Papa is still a favorite one for musicophiles. The railway station scene from the film will always gives goosebumps even if it is watched now. Preeti Jhangiani, Asha Shaini, K. Vishwanath, Mukesh Rishi, and Jaya Prakash Reddy played key roles.
Here is the link of the railway station scene.