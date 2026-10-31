Naveen Chandra wraps up shooting for RP Bala’s upcoming film

Actor Naveen Chandra completed the shoots of his 51st film ‘NC 51’ directed by R.P.Bala. The team wrapped up the shoot in Chennai on 26th Oct and celebrated the success of the film. Now they are busy with post production activities.

The film, produced by R.P.Bala and cinematographer P.G.Muthiah under the banner R.P.Bala Films and P.G.Muthiah Productions promises to be an exciting one with a unique plot. Naveen Chandra, who has been applauded for his role in Eleven has been choosing varied movies.

The film has HaripriyaRoshini, Bala Saravanan and Kali Venkat playing important roles.

P.G.Muthiah is the cinematographer, Sakthi Balaji is the music composer, Ajay Manoj is the editor, D.Crawford is the art director, Danger Mani is the stunt coordinator and Karthik Netha penned down the lyrics.

This movie has AneeshaReihana and Hagino Shunsuke Kevin as co-producers. NikilMurukan and PRO-MadhuVR are the publicity heads.

Now the team is busy in releasing NC 51 in the theatres soon. The release date and more details will be announced soon.