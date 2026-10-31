  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Tollywood
Entertainment

Naveen Chandra wraps up shooting for RP Bala’s upcoming film

In Short

Actor Naveen Chandra wraps up shooting for his 51st film 'NC 51' in Chennai. Directed by R.P. Bala, the movie enters post-production ahead of its theatrical release.

Naveen Chandra wraps up shooting for RP Bala’s upcoming film
X

Naveen Chandra wraps up shooting for RP Bala’s upcoming film

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Actor Naveen Chandra completed the shoots of his 51st film ‘NC 51’ directed by R.P.Bala. The team wrapped up the shoot in Chennai on 26th Oct and celebrated the success of the film. Now they are busy with post production activities.

The film, produced by R.P.Bala and cinematographer P.G.Muthiah under the banner R.P.Bala Films and P.G.Muthiah Productions promises to be an exciting one with a unique plot. Naveen Chandra, who has been applauded for his role in Eleven has been choosing varied movies.

The film has HaripriyaRoshini, Bala Saravanan and Kali Venkat playing important roles.

P.G.Muthiah is the cinematographer, Sakthi Balaji is the music composer, Ajay Manoj is the editor, D.Crawford is the art director, Danger Mani is the stunt coordinator and Karthik Netha penned down the lyrics.

This movie has AneeshaReihana and Hagino Shunsuke Kevin as co-producers. NikilMurukan and PRO-MadhuVR are the publicity heads.

Now the team is busy in releasing NC 51 in the theatres soon. The release date and more details will be announced soon.

Suhas Sistu
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Suhas Sistu

[email protected]

Suhas Sistu, born in a family with education background, brought up with good principles and education. Though, coming from Engineering backdrop, his love towards language and passion towards cinema made him to pursue career in film journalism. Started his career as a freelance content writer for some Youtube channels, he later joined HANS India as a translator. From translator to Reporter/Sr. Sub-Editor, his journey is continuing in our organisation.

Tags

Naveen ChandraNC 51R.P. BalaP.G. MuthiahSouth Cinema News
Next Story
      Share it
      X