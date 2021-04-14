Naveen Polishetty gets a big offer?

Tollywood: Naveen Polishetty is one of the young actors in the movie industry. With the success of his debut film Agent Sai Srinivasa Atreya, he got a chance to do a film in Vyjayanthi movies banner. The actor's second movie Jathi Ratnalu has become a big hit at the box-office. Interestingly, the movie unit is enjoying the response for the digital release now. Naveen, on the other hand, is on high demand.

As per the buzz, a senior producer in the film industry is said to have offered a remuneration of 5 Cr for Naveen Polishetty to do a film. As of now, Naveen Polishetty signed his next film in UV Creations production, with Anushka Shetty in the lead. Mahesh Babu is the director of the movie.

As of now, there is no clarity on Naveen accepting the offer from the producer but he is sure to hike his remuneration with the success of two back-to-back films.