Naveen Polishetty in Balakrishna's film?

Tollywood: Naveen Polishetty is one of the young heroes in the Telugu film industry. The actor made his debut with the film Agent Sai Srinivasa Atreya. Later, he signed another Telugu film Jathi Ratnalu which is in the production stage now. Naveen Polishetty is happy with his career's progress now and there are rumors that the actor is going to be a part of Balakrishna's next film under the direction of Boyapati Srinu.

But, the actor has confirmed that he is not acting in the film. Naveen Polishetty has given a clarity that he is not acting in the film. In his recent interview, the actor confirmed the same and called it as a rumour.

Anjali plays the leading lady of the movie. The movie is produced by Miriyala Raveender Reddy. The shoot of the film resumes once the lock down ends.