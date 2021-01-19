Nayanathara takes a gutsy decision!

Tollywood: Megastar Chiranjeevi signed the remake of Lucifer with director Mohan Raja. The film's shoot is kick-starting soon. Mohan Raja earlier made his debut as a director with the film Hanuman Junction. Chiranjeevi is very excited to reprise the role of Mohanlal from the original. As per the buzz, Nayanathara is almost finalized to play Chiranjeevi's sister in the film.



According to the sources, Nayanathara is on board to reprise the role that Manju Warrier played in the original. Nayanathara is a senior actress who can play leading lady with actors like Chiranjeevi but she decided to play a sister to Chiranjeevi which is very much shocking.

It is indeed a gutsy decision and we have to see how her fans will receive this decision.

On the other hand, Nayanathara is playing the love interest of Superstar Rajinikanth in Annatthe. Siva is the film's director.