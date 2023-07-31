‘Nayattu’ Telugu remake titled as ‘Kota Bommali’

It is already known news that the popular banner GA2 Pictures has acquired the remake rights of the Malayalam hit movie “Nayattu” and began filming a few months ago. Today, the movie has once again made headlines. Directed by Teja Marni of “Johar” fame, the movie stars Srikanth Meka, Rahul Vijay, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Shivani Rajasekhar in the lead roles.









Today, the makers have officially announced that the movie is titled “Kota Bommali.” An intense glimpse has also been released to create anticipation. The survival thriller is being produced by Bunny Vas and Vidya Koppineedi under GA2 Pictures. Ranjin Raj and Midhun Mukundan serve as the music directors for this flick.











