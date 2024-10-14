Live
Just In
NBK as Superhero: aha announces fourth season of ‘Unstoppable with NBK’
The aha OTT platform has unveiled the much-anticipated fourth season of Unstoppable with NBK, featuring legendary actor and host Nandamuri Balakrishna in a brand-new superhero avatar. The announcement, accompanied by a captivating 3D animated promo, was made on Saturday, delighting fans across the globe.
The event kicked off with a tribute to Ratan Tata, followed by discussions with prominent guests including Allu Aravind, Anil Ravipudi, and Tejaswini Nandamuri. Celebrating Balakrishna’s 50-year cinematic legacy, the speakers praised his magnetic on-screen presence and his ability to connect with audiences.
In an exciting reveal, Tejaswini Nandamuri introduced her father on stage to unveil the promo for the upcoming season. The teaser depicts a village waiting for a superhero, with Balakrishna making a grand entrance, embodying strength and charisma, leading to a vibrant celebration dubbed "Balayya Pandaga."
Nandamuri Balakrishna shared his enthusiasm for the show’s success, stating, “Unstoppable with NBK has thrived due to the hard work of the team and the openness of Telugu audiences to new concepts. Season 4 will be even more exciting.”
The event highlighted the innovative anime-style promo, a first in the Indian entertainment industry, marking a new milestone for aha OTT. Fans can look forward to an engaging and surprise-filled Season 4, exclusively on aha.