NC 22: Naga Chaitanya's Next Movie Shooting Begins From Tomorrow

Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya finally announced his next project… This time he will be teaming up with young filmmaker Venkat Prabhu and will be romancing with young and talented actress Krithi Shetty. The makers made an official statement regarding the shooting of this movie and dropped a tweet on social media…

Even Naga Chaitanya also shared the update regarding his next movie shooting and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "#NC22 shoot begins tomorrow #NC22ActionBegins @vp_offl @IamKrithiShetty @ilaiyaraaja @thisisysr @SS_Screens @srinivasaaoffl #VP11".

In the poster Naga Chaitanya's face is not revealed… The red laser light also highlighted the poster. The shooting of this movie will kick-start tomorrow! It will be shot at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. This will be Naga Chaitanya's first Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie

Even the makers also dropped the same poster and remembered late actor ANR on this special occasion. "With Divine Blessings of #ANR Garu, We announce an electrifying update about our prestigious project in collaboration with @chay_akkineni and @vp_offl #NC22ActionBegins from tomorrow @IamKrithiShetty @ilaiyaraaja @thisisysr @SS_Screens @srinivasaaoffl #VP11 #ANRLivesOn".

This movie is tentatively titled as NC 22 and is being directed by Venkat Prabhu and is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Well, another great news is father-son duo Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja are all set to tune the songs for this movie. They are teaming up for the first time!

In a recent interview earlier, the lead actress Krithi Shetty said, "We will be starting the shoot next month probably. I'm extremely excited to work with him because now that we have already worked together and I know how chill it is to work with him, I'm definitely looking forward to it. Plus, people have also seemed to like our pair quite a bit... I think we should give the people another nice film."