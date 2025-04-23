Neha Shetty glows in golden glamour

Though it’s been a year since Gangs of Godavari didn’t make waves at the box office, actress Neha Shetty continues to shine, proving that true stars don’t need a spotlight to dazzle.

Despite the lack of recent film offers, Neha’s presence remains magnetic. In a striking new photo, the actress steals the show in a golden lehenga paired with a chic sleeveless blouse. The look is bold yet graceful, capturing her natural flair for effortless fashion.

Seated casually on a wooden chair and basking in the sunlight, Neha accessorises minimally with a white chain earring that adds a soft, understated elegance to her radiant look. With the sun casting a warm glow on her, she transforms into a vision of poise and quiet power — a golden dream that needs no script to captivate.

While the cameras may not have rolled in her favour recently, Neha's sun-kissed charm suggests a silent but strong comeback. Her confidence, style, and undiminished aura are a reminder that sometimes, moments off-screen are where true stardom brews.

Whether the next big role is days or months away, one thing’s certain: Neha Shetty is still very much in the game, waiting for the perfect script to match her shining spirit.















