Netflix’s ‘Bahubali: Before The Beginning’ Gets Shelved

SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali' series which was released in two parts is considered as one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema. Both the movies 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' minted crores across the world and showed a new route to the Tollywood makers and made them know how to make the movie own a Pan-Indian appeal. With this craze, OTT giant Netflix decided to make the prequel of this series 'Baahubali: Before The Beginning' and roped in Mrunal Thakur as the lead actress and Deva Katta as the director. But now, according to the sources, the project is shelved!

The shooting of this movie was done for 6 months and they even constructed a massive set in Hyderabad. The budget was nearly Rs 100 crores but after witnessing the rushes, the makers were not satisfied and decided to revamp the cast and the director too. They roped in Kunal Deshmukh and Ribhu Dasgupta in the place of Deva Katta and began their prep work in July, 2021.

The source said, "The entire amount invested in Bahubali: Before The Beginning was put in the cans as the team decided to revamp the series with a new director. Kunal Deshmukh and Ribhu Dasgupta had replaced Deva Katta and the prep work also began in the month of July 2021".

They also added, "The work done on ground in terms of pre-production couldn't exactly be in sync with the vision that Netflix had for this period drama. After a series of discussions and contemplations, they decided to shelve the project at this point of time. Some extra money which was invested in the prep work too has been considered bad-dates for now. The approx. figure invested in Bahubali: Before The Beginning was Rs 150 crore".

Finally, they concluded by saying, "Bahubali is a cult in today's time and they didn't want to take the risk of meddling with something that has an iconic status. They may revisit it again, but this time around, only when the material on paper is strong enough to justify the legacy".

Baahubali series had Prabhas as the lead actor essaying the dual role of Mahendra Baahubali and Amarendra Baahubali while Rana Daggubati was the antagonist and essayed the role of Bhallaladeva. Ramya Krishnan was Shivagami and Nasser was her husband Bijjaladeva.