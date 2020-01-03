New Poster From 'Ala Vaikunthapuramulo' Is Out

As the release date is nearing, the makers of 'Ala Vaikunthapuramulo' are leaving no stone unturned and are creating a new trend with their amazing promotional tactics.

Off late, they released a new poster from the movie… Here is the post for you!





Censor Done and thus we ensue a Grand Celebration of Sankranthi like Never Before.



We invite you to theaters with your families for all the festival fun!! Don't miss 😍😍🤩#AVPLSankranthi @alluarjun #Trivikram @hegdepooja @MusicThaman #Tabu #Jayaram pic.twitter.com/yak3urpxTq — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) January 3, 2020

In this poster, Allu Arjun is seen posing two different facial expressions. One is with a winsome smile and other one with placing his tongue out.

This movie has Pooja Hegde as a lead lady and Tabu in a pivotal role. Directed by Trivikram, the movie has many expectations on it. Thaman is roped in to score music for this complete family entertainer.