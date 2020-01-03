Trending :
New Poster From 'Ala Vaikunthapuramulo' Is Out

As the release date is nearing, the makers of 'Ala Vaikunthapuramulo' are leaving no stone unturned and are creating a new trend with their amazing promotional tactics.

Off late, they released a new poster from the movie… Here is the post for you!


In this poster, Allu Arjun is seen posing two different facial expressions. One is with a winsome smile and other one with placing his tongue out.

This movie has Pooja Hegde as a lead lady and Tabu in a pivotal role. Directed by Trivikram, the movie has many expectations on it. Thaman is roped in to score music for this complete family entertainer.

