New Poster From 'Ala Vaikunthapurramulo'

Allu Arjun starrer ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramulo’ is going to be released as a Pongal special movie.

Allu Arjun starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapurramulo' is going to be released as a Pongal special movie. Touted to be a complete entertainer, this movie has Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Ace director Trivikram in his way and made us wait for its release.

After the video songs, now the makers have released a new poster on the occasion of the New Year. Wishing all and sundry 'Happy New Year 2020', Bunny is seen in a lover boy avatar holding a rose.

Here is the poster for our readers… Have a look!

