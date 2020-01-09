Trending :
New Poster From 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Is Released

With the buzz of advance bookings… All the Mahesh Babu fans are busy in booking the tickets for his upcoming movie 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. The trailer which was released a couple of days ago has taken the expectation bar a notch higher.

The cute diva Rashmika Mandanna is the lead lady of the movie and the yesteryear's actress Sangeetha and Bigg Boss 2 fame Hari Teja will be seen as her family members. Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Subba Raju, Sachin Khedkar, Pradeep Rawat and Ajay will also be seen as important characters in this movie.

As the release date is couple of days away, the makers released a new poster from the movie… Have a look!


Mahesh is seen in a serious look holding a backpack while Rashmika is seen shaking her leg in a western outfit.

Prakash Raj is portraying the role of the baddie in this movie while the Tollywood's lady superstar Vijayashanti will also play an important role. Touted to be an army-based movie, Mahesh will be seen Major Ajay in Anil Ravipudi directorial. Produced by Dil Raju, Anil Sunkara and Mahesh Babu under AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateshwara Creations and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt Ltd banners, this movie bagged U/A censor certificate.

