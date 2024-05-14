  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Police who helped the farmers and showed humanity

Police who helped the farmers and showed humanity
x
Highlights

EVM strong rooms have been set up for the Lok Sabha elections at Nellikonda Agricultural Market in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.

Nagarkurnool: EVM strong rooms have been set up for the Lok Sabha elections at Nellikonda Agricultural Market in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters. Central and state level and local police are maintaining tight security there.

However, the farmers have stored the paddy at the adjacent agricultural market. It started raining suddenly on Tuesday afternoon. Due to this, the farmers are struggling to prevent the paddy from getting wet. The police on duty there observed the plight of the farmers.

The police immediately went to them and helped the farmers to prevent the grain from getting wet. All the people there appreciated the humanity of the police. Later, the farmers joined hands and bowed to the police. People who were there took a video of this incident and put it on social media, and they are praising the help of the police on social media by saying "Salute Police".



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X