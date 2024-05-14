Live
Police who helped the farmers and showed humanity
EVM strong rooms have been set up for the Lok Sabha elections at Nellikonda Agricultural Market in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.
Nagarkurnool: EVM strong rooms have been set up for the Lok Sabha elections at Nellikonda Agricultural Market in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters. Central and state level and local police are maintaining tight security there.
However, the farmers have stored the paddy at the adjacent agricultural market. It started raining suddenly on Tuesday afternoon. Due to this, the farmers are struggling to prevent the paddy from getting wet. The police on duty there observed the plight of the farmers.
The police immediately went to them and helped the farmers to prevent the grain from getting wet. All the people there appreciated the humanity of the police. Later, the farmers joined hands and bowed to the police. People who were there took a video of this incident and put it on social media, and they are praising the help of the police on social media by saying "Salute Police".