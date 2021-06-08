New release date for RRR?

Tollywood: RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is one of the prestigious projects in Telugu right now. SS Rajamouli is the director. The film unit is waiting to resume the shoot and as announced, the film will not be able to hit the screens next month. The film was initially planned for a release in July.



Going by the latest reports in the media, RRR is being planned for a release next year. If the reports are true, the makers want the film to be released on 28th July 2022. The film unit has two songs pending for shoot along with the patchwork. The post-production works need a minimum of three months for a big project like RRR.



Since RRR will have a release in multiple languages, the film unit has to take care of a simultaneous release and also make sure that there is no competition at the box office. Considering all the aspects, the makers are planning to postpone the film to next year.

