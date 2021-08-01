New updates on Mahesh-Trivikram film!

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently busy with the shoot of his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The makers decided to release the film's first look on July 31st. Meanwhile, we hear that he made some key decisions on his next project, under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas.



Going by the latest reports in the film nagar, we hear that Mahesh Babu allotted 75 days for this project. Mahesh is planning to commence the film's shoot from October this month and finish the entire shoot by the end of this year.



There are reports that Pooja Hegde and Trisha are in talks to play the heroines in this project. The makers are extremely happy with the way the script is shaped up. The official confirmation on the film will be out soon.



The film will likely hit the screens during Summer next year.

