Newbie to romance Prabhas in Salaar

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar was launched a few days back. The regular shooting of this movie will commence this week. There was a lot of buzz about the heroine of this film. If the latest reports are anything to go by, Prashanth Neel is planning to rope in a new actress for the film.

As per the sources in the film circles, Prashanth Neel wants a fresh face as the female lead of this movie. Thus, he is now auditioning a few models from North India. We may get an official update once he signs the heroine. Even for KGF, Prashanth opted for the relatively new heroine Srinidhi Shetty.

Earlier, there were rumours saying that either Shraddha Kapoor Or Disha Patani will play the female lead in Salaar. That proved to be false now. Salaar is being produced by Hombale Films. The makers are planning to release it by the end of this year.