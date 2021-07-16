Nidhhi Agerwal fires on 'pic talks'

Nidhhi Agerwal is one of the popular actors in the film industry. The actress made her debut with Naga Chaitanya's Savyasachi. Later, the actress shot to fame with Ram Pothineni's iSmart Shankar. She is one of the hot and happening heroines in the film industry. Nidhhi has now opened up on a very important aspect of social media, where people circulate pictures unnecessarily.

"Very often I see this picture of me being circulated that really has no need to be circulated. Anybody with a conscience would not post and share such pictures. It's unwanted and unnecessary. Let the cheap thrills not be cheap. Love Nidhhi Agerwal," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

On the work front, Nidhhi Agerwal is busy with back-to-back films. One of them is Hero, starring Galla Ashok and the other one is Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role.