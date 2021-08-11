Nidhhi Agerwal gives hype to 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Nidhhi Agerwal who recently tasted success with Ram starrer, 'iSmart Shankar' is currently sharing the screen space with none other than Power Star Pawan Kalyan in his upcoming film, 'Hari Hara Veera Malla' under the direction of Krish.

Recently, when a fan asked about the film, the actress said, "Every scene and every element of the film will be mind-blowing,". The film will be a huge boost for her career. The makers are planning to resume the shooting very soon. The film is likely to hit theatres for summer next year. Though the film was supposed to get released for Sankranthi next year, the shooting got delayed because of the pandemic.

The film also features Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez in other key roles. MM Keeravani is the film's music director. AM Ratnam is the film's producer.