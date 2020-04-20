Nidhhi making the most of quarantine

Nidhhi Agerwal turned busy after the blockbuster success of her previous film, Ismart Shankar. The young diva upped the ante in the mass action entertainer and she has three films in the pipeline currently.

Incidentally, Nidhhi Agerwal is making the most out of the quarantine period pertaining to Coronavirus pandemic by taking online acting classes. She has enrolled for online training program from the prestigious New York film Academy. She is presently in the third session of the training program. Also, Nidhhi is learning script writing and taking direction course through an online platform, Masterclass.

The noted actress is putting this free time to fully use and fine-tuning her acting and filmmaking skills. Nidhhi Agerwal has three films lined up, one each in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. In Telugu, she is pairing up with Jayadev Galla's son, Ashok. She will be seen alongside Puneeth Rajkumar and Jayam Ravi in Kannada and Tamil respectively. These films have been titled Bhoomi and James respectively.