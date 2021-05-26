Nidhhi to romance iSmart Shankar again?

Hot beauty Nidhhi Agerwal recently marked her Tollywood debut with Akkineni Akhil's 'Mr Majnu' movie. The actress who has failed to impress the audience with her debut movie scored a decent hit with her second outing in Tollywood 'iSmart Shankar' starring Ram.



Nidhi Agarwal is all set to play the second fiddle in Power Star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' under the direction of Krish. As per the latest reports, Nidhi Agerwal got an opportunity to share the screen space with her 'iSmart Shankar' co-star Ram again. We already knew that young hero Ram Pothineni has accepted to do a project under the direction of Linguswamy. Touted to be a bilingual movie which is going to get released in Telugu and Tamil languages, the makers have approached Nidhhi Agerwal to play the female lead and the actress also gave her nod. The official announcement about this is yet to get released.



On the other hand, Nidhhi Agerwal is also testing her luck in Bollywood lately. We have to wait and see how far the actress is going to mark her recognition in the industry.

