Nikhil applauds Ram Charan as acting, dancing, and a business genius

Ram Charan launched his production banner, V Mega Pictures, in association with his friend Vikram Reddy of UV Creations. Their first project is titled “The India House,” which stars Nikhil in the lead role. V Mega Pictures collaborated with Abhishek Agarwal for this project. During the promotions of Nikhil’s latest film “SPY,” he thanked Ram Charan and the other producers of “The India House” for casting him. Nikhil said that Charan is an acting genius, a dancing genius, and a business genius.



Nikhil stated that Ram Charan is a very genuine person. Nikhil further said that he would give it his all for the project. “The India House” marks the directorial debut of Ram Vamsi Krishna. Anupam Kher plays a key role. The movie will be set in the pre-independence era.