Nikhil Kumar's sports drama Announced

Young actor Nikhil Kumar created a splash and impact with his performance in Kannada cinema. His next project got finalized recently and it would be a bilingual that will be shot in Telugu and Kannada simultaneously. Tollywood director Vijay Kumar Konda will direct this prestigious film and on the occasion of Nikhil Kumar's birthday, an official announcement about the project is out. South India's top music label Lahari Music is venturing into film production with this interesting film.

The regular shoot of this untitled film will start soon. Kannada's top music director Arjun Janya is busy composing the tunes for this untitled project. The female lead and other actors are currently finalized. The film is said to be a sports drama and it has a cute love story and enough dose of action. Chandru Manoharan will bankroll this big-budget sports drama. More details about the film will be announced officially soon.