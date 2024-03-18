Live
Just In
Nikhil Siddhartha Confirms Karthikeya 3 with Director Chandoo Mondeti
There will be a Karthikeya 3 movie! Actor Nikhil Siddhartha confirmed the news and said the movie will be filmed in 3D. Director Chandoo Mondeti is writing the script.
Nikhil Siddhartha, along with director Chandoo Mondeti, is ready to thrill fans again with Karthikeya 3, the next installment in the popular movie series. Nikhil shared the news on his social media account, giving everyone a sneak peek into what's coming next.
In his announcement, Nikhil posted two pictures from the upcoming Karthikeya 3 movie. In one picture, he's engrossed in a book, and in the other, he's filled with anticipation. He captioned the post, "Dr. Karthikeya In Search of a Brand new Adventure ... Soon @chandoomondeti #Karthikeya3 #Karthikeya2 #cinema #adventure. (sic)".
Director Chandoo Mondeti is currently working on the script for Karthikeya 3, and filming is expected to start soon. Nikhil also revealed that this time, the movie will be in 3D, promising an even more immersive experience for the audience.
Reflecting on the success of Karthikeya 2, released in 2022, Nikhil expressed his excitement about the changing landscape of cinema. He mentioned how films like RRR, Pathaan, Brahmastra, and Kantara have made a mark globally, and he's proud that Karthikeya 2 is part of that list. He assured fans that Karthikeya 3 is definitely on its way and will be a visual treat in 3D.
The Karthikeya series began with Chandoo's debut film in 2014, which was a huge hit. Nikhil played a medical student in the movie, challenging superstitions with scientific explanations. However, his character evolves from an atheist to a believer as the story progresses, adding depth to the narrative.
Karthikeya 2, released in 2022, continued the journey of the protagonist, with Nikhil's performance earning him praise in both Telugu and Hindi markets. While the cast and crew for Karthikeya 3 are yet to be announced, fans can't wait to see what thrilling adventures await Dr. Karthikeya this time around.