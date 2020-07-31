Nikhil's 20th Film Confirmed

Nikhil who is riding high on the success of his last flick Arjun Suravaram has officially signed his 20th film. Promising young herowho is riding high on the success of his last flick Arjun Suravaram has officially signed his 20th film.

Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram M Rao will produce the milestone 20th film of Nikhil, while Sonali Narang presents it under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group). The production is by Rainbow Reels.

Making it a memorable film for Nikhil, this is going to be made on big budget.

Director and other cast and crew of the film will be announced soon.

Nikhil is presently doing Kartikeya 2 with Chandoo Mondeti and 18 Pages under the direction of Palnati Surya Pratap.

On the other hand, Asian Cinemas is producing Naga Chaitanya and Sekhar Kammula's beautiful romantic entertainer Love Story which is in last leg of shooting.