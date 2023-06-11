Nikhil’s ‘Spy’ first single to be out today

  • Menu
Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha is currently juggling multiple projects, including the highly anticipated movie “Spy,” directed by editor-turned-director Garry BH.

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha is currently juggling multiple projects, including the highly anticipated movie “Spy,” directed by editor-turned-director Garry BH. The pan-Indian film is all set to hit the big screens on June 29, 2023, worldwide. After the release of an intense teaser last month, the makers have now announced that the first single from the movie, titled “Jhoom Jhoom,” is scheduled to release today at 5:04 PM. The song has been composed by Sricharan Pakala.

In “Spy,” Iswarya Menon and Sanya Thakur have been cast as the female leads, while Aryan Rajesh and Abhinav Gomatam will be playing crucial roles. Apart from producing the movie, K Rajashekhar Reddy has also penned the script for it. In addition, Vishal Chandrasekhar has composed a song for the film.

