Nikki Galrani And Aadhi Pinishetty’s Designer Ambika Gupta Reveals All About The Beautiful Wedding

Tollywood's ace actor Aadhi Pinishetty got hitched to his long-time girlfriend Nikki Galrani on 18th May, 2022 amid his close family members and friends. The couple looked lovely in their designer wedding attires and enjoyed their special day to the core! Even Aadhi's besties from the industry Arya, Nani and Sundeep Kishan also attended the wedding and upped the gala aura! Well, fashioner Ambika Gupta, who is the wedding designer of this couple revealed many things about this gala event!

She started off by saying, "The couple wanted to keep their wedding decor classic, unique and memorable and we just made sure that we followed this goal and tailor-made all the events to somehow embody both their personalities and the beauty of their love story".

Speaking about the wedding rituals like Haldi, she said, "The haldi celebrated the South-Indian roots of Aadhi and also Nikki, who is Sindhi but was born and brought up in the South. Also, Aadhi is a very laid-back guy who likes his whites and brown leather accessories while Nikki is vivacious, chirpy, vibrant and loves colour. We brought together both these elements and personalized the event with touches that were meaningful to both. There were a lot of calligraphic quotes, little artefacts shaped like monkeys represented their goofy side and carried flowers. For mehndi, we had small pebbles which represented the beaches of Bali and guests could scribble their wishes for the couple on each pebble. We also created a space for the bride to sit which looked like a Bali Hut. The Bali theme of course represented the first part of their story as this tropical paradise was their first travel destination after falling in love. The wedding was envisioned in dreamy white, and had the magic of purity, elegance, and infinity because the couple wanted something very serene".

She also added, "For Haldi, the theme was, 'Amaltas- The Golden Shower Tree'. The theme of yellow and pure white flowers was incorporated because Nikki loves sunflowers while Aadhi is very serene and calm. The two trees represented the coming together of two people from completely different worlds to start a new life. Also, we chose Amaltas because this Indian flowering tree represents prosperity. There was also a beautiful water body, with orange flowers and the entire ambience was tied together by a colour palette of white, orange and yellow along with green. The decor was contemporary South-Indian as we did not choose predictably, traditional flowers like marigolds but had a very beautiful collection of the most exquisite flowers from India and Holland. While for mehndi, it was 'Bling it in Bali' and even though it was organised in the couple's garden, it was representative of their favourite holiday destination. The decor incorporated Aadhi's love for verdure, cane furniture, leather accents with touches of white, brown and green and also Nikki's favourite bling elements. The entire decor was very bohemian, very representative of Ubud and looked like a global destination right in their backyard".

She also said that the wedding outfits were designed by Parvathi Dasari and styled by Neeraja Kona. As the actors were locked with busy schedules, they just got 18 days to prep up everything for the big day.

Ambika also shared a beautiful pic with the newlyweds and was all happy… She also penned a long note and thanked all of them for trusting her team. "To being their wedding designer & Co- planner & knowing them closely. Spending long days that turned into nights. Banter , stress , decisions to make, catching hold of them in between their shoots & media releases, we were on the run. But there was always a comforting smile & hug from them. It's just been such a beautiful month & half of knowing actors @nikkigalrani & @aadhiofficial & their families .. genuinely loving, respectful & not once having an attitude issue . Just humble loving & always kidding around n being their adorable selves. I'm gonna miss hanging out with them n laughing around . I m sure my team at @thea3project will too ! Just so much love & respect has been bestowed on all of us . What we saw over the last two days was beauty all around us , the decor yes , but them , their love , the respect they have for each other's family, the respect n love we garnered from them & their family, beauty in how they looked , how they made others feel around them, just so much to take back! Thank-you for making us feel like your friends & family & most importantly for trusting us ✨✨ wishing you guys nothing but the absolute best from all of us at team @thea3project!

Love

Ambika.

Special thanks to @sabarinathr007 & @theleelapalacechennai for all the support with the venue ✨✨✨ @harjotkdhillon from @theweddingstory_official for clicking some beautiful pictures throughput which we can't wait to share. But most importantly capturing this moment right after they were man n wife. Was super nice to pair up again with our cutie @thakkar.reema from @spizeweddingsandevents to co plan this wedding & they taking over the entire management as well. Big big shout out to @blacktulipflowers_india for supporting us so much with the flowers ! Thankyou so much to All the production teams that supported us ! Most imp and biggest Thankyou to my team without which I'm nothing".