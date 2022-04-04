Nikki Galrani Opens Up About Her Bond With Aadhi Pinishetty

It is all known that Tollywood's versatile actor Aadhi Pinishetty and Kollywood's glam doll Nikki Gilrani got engaged a few days ago and shared the beautiful pics on their social media pages… They looked great in the designer outfits and were all happy! Off late, Nikki spoke to the media and opened up about her bond with Aaadhi and spoke about her career too.

First she spoke about being called as lucky charm and said, she feels, "blessed and accepted". In her first film, she essayed the role of a ghost and said, "To me, it wasn't a risk but it was a great opportunity that I could perform and showcase my talent. To me, it was not about looking glam but proving myself as a performer at the very beginning of my career. That was my approach towards it".

Even in her recent film Idiot, she essayed the same role and when asked about it, she said, "I did play Ghost in certain episodes... It gets a little more exhausting and draining than usual to play an intense character like Ghost because you have makeup, whole getup, and a lot goes behind it. I think it is equally fun as it is completely fictional."

She also opened up her wedding plans with Aadhi Pinishetty, "Marriage is on cards and it's a beautiful feeling. It is so great that people are so kind to the two of us. The marriage is on cards very very soon. I will let you'll know the dates soon."

Aadhi shared this beautiful pic on his Instagram page and wrote, "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other. We found each other a couple of years ago & it's official now. 24.3.2022...This day was really special to us. We got engaged in the presence of both our families. Seeking all your love & blessings as we take on this new journey together".

When asked about facing sexism issues, she said, "I think all of us face sexism, no matter what industry you work in. I feel very gradually but very slowly, things are changing for good. I hope we reach a point where everything gets equal and believe inequality."

Finally, she concluded by saying how she faced challenges working in different languages movies… "It was not a major challenge to learn the language though I didn't speak any of the South languages initially. I easily picked it up because I was born and raised in Bengaluru, so was exposed to that culture. My friends and everyone around used to speak South languages. I had a little touch of learning the language."