Nidhhi Agerwal breaks silence on mobbing incident during The Raja Saab promotion

Mumbai: Actress Nidhhi Agerwal has finally spoken out about the disturbing mobbing incident she experienced last month at a promotional event for her upcoming film The Raja Saab in Hyderabad. The star described the situation as “unfortunate” and said she plans to discuss it in detail when the time is right.

The commotion occurred at Lulu Mall during the launch of the song Sahana Sahana from The Raja Saab, a film starring Prabhas, in which Nidhhi plays a key role. Video clips shared widely online showed the actress attempting to make her way through an overwhelming crowd of attendees as she tried to leave the venue. In the footage, she appears visibly uncomfortable as fans pressed in around her, despite efforts by security personnel to clear a path.

Nidhhi toldone of the leading news agencies that although she has “a lot to say” about what happened, she believes the matter is sensitive and could be misinterpreted if discussed prematurely. “I have so much to say about that incident, but I feel like I want to speak at the right time because it’s a very sensitive topic and anything I say can be taken out of context,” she said.

The viral footage of the chaotic scene drew widespread condemnation from the film fraternity and the public, with many questioning the lack of sufficient security arrangements at the event. The Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) police have since registered a suo motu case against the management of Lulu Mall and the event organisers for holding the gathering without obtaining prior permission and for inadequate crowd control.

The incident has ignited a broader conversation about celebrity safety and crowd management at public events, especially those involving large fan gatherings. Singers and activists also weighed in, condemning the crowd’s behaviour as unacceptable and highlighting the need for respect and personal space for public figures.

The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi and featuring Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and others, released theatrically on January 9. Despite the film’s promotional success, the mobbing incident has become a focal point of discussion about safety standards at promotional events.