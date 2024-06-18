‘Nindha’ is one of the special films in my career: Varun Sandesh

Actor Varun Sandesh is gearing up for the release of his latest film, "Nindha," a thriller directed and produced by Rajesh Jagannadham under The Fervent Indie Productions banner. The film, described as a "Kandrakota Mystery," is set to hit theaters on June 21st, with Mythri Movies distributing it in the Nizam region.

In a recent media interaction, Varun shared insights about the film and his decision to take on the project. Tired of routine roles, Varun was immediately drawn to the unique storyline of "Nindha." "I felt bored doing routine films and needed a change," he explained. "When Rajesh narrated the story, I liked it immediately and agreed to do the film."

Varun’s role in "Nindha" marks a significant departure from his usual on-screen persona. Known for his cheerful and laid-back characters, Varun portrays a more serious and mature role in this film. "My character in 'Nindha' is very different from who I am in real life. It was a challenging role that required a lot of focus," he said.

Discussing the film's technical aspects, Varun praised the contributions of the crew. "The background score and camera work are crucial for a film like 'Nindha'. Santhu Omkar’s music and Ramiz’s cinematography are exceptional," he noted.

Despite facing challenges during the shoot, including a leg injury, Varun remained dedicated. "I didn’t want to cancel the shoot because of my injury. Rajesh’s dedication and passion inspired me to continue. Rajesh is one of the major reasons, ‘Nindha’ being the special film to me," he said.

"Nindha" promises to be a gripping suspense thriller, with an unpredictable storyline that kept even the cast guessing. With its release just around the corner, audiences are eagerly anticipating this intriguing film.