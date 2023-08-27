Nithiin coming with Pawan Kalyan’s blockbuster title; movie gets a formal launch

The young actor Nithiin is currently engrossed in the shooting of his upcoming film “Extra Ordinary Man,” directed by Vakkantham Vamsi. The movie is confirmed for a theatrical release on December 23, 2023. Surprisingly, the actor’s latest movie has been quietly launched, and it bears the title of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s blockbuster “Thammudu.” To recall, everyone knows how much love Nithiin have for the “Kushi” actor. Steering this film is Venu Sriram, known for his work on the movie “Vakeel Saab.”

This project marks Nithiin’s third collaboration with the ace producer Dil Raju. Backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film was inaugurated with a formal pooja ceremony.