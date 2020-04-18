Nithiin picks Goa for Destination Wedding

Nithiin is one of the young heroes in the Tollywood film industry who is currently busy with two films on hand. With Bheeshma, the young hero made his comeback to the success and he is looking forward to coming up with more hits in the coming time. Interestingly, the actor postponed his wedding. After getting engaged to long-time girlfriend Shalini in February, the actor planned a grand wedding event in Dubai which got postponed now.

According to the buzz now, Nithiin is thinking of getting married in November or December this year. This time, Nithiin picked Goa as the destination for his wedding. Most likely, the final decision will be taken once the lockdown comes to an end.

On the work front, Nithiin is busy working on a film titled Rang De and there is another film under the direction of Chandrasekhar Yeleti.