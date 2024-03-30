Nithiin to hit screens with Pawan Kalyan’s superhit title, ‘Thammudu’

On the occasion of actor Nithiin's birthday, the highly anticipated film "Thammudu," directed by Sriram Venu of "Vakeel Saab" and "MCA" fame, has revealed its title logo and first look poster. Produced by the renowned Sri Venkateswara Creations, known for delivering blockbuster hits, "Thammudu" marks the third collaboration between Nithiin and SVC.





The title logo of "Thammudu" is creatively designed, instantly capturing attention with its promise and bullseye elements, hinting at a unique and special entertainer in the making. The first look poster showcases Nithiin in a new avatar, seated on a rural bus, holding a vel (Lord Subramanya swamy's weapon) with an intense expression. Alongside him, yesteryear actress Laya and other actors can be seen inside the bus, adding to the intrigue surrounding the film.



Director Sriram Venu, known for his innovative storytelling, is set to deliver an entertainer that breaks away from the conventional format. With acclaimed cinematographer Sameer Reddy capturing the visuals and music maestro Ajaneesh Loknath composing the score, "Thammudu" promises to be a cinematic treat for audiences.

The collaboration between Nithiin, Sriram Venu, and Sri Venkateswara Creations has already garnered significant attention, given their previous successful ventures. Fans eagerly await more updates about "Thammudu" as the film progresses, anticipating another blockbuster from this dynamic trio.