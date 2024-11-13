Nithiin’s heist-comedy ‘Robinhood’ teaser set to drop on Nov 14

Tollywood actor Nithiin is gearing up to bring audiences a refreshing heist comedy entertainer, Robinhood, where he stars opposite Sreeleela. Directed by Venky Kudumula, this unique action-comedy promises high-quality production and technical standards, with a substantial budget allocated by the production house, Mythri Movie Makers.

The makers shared an exciting update for fans eagerly awaiting the film, announcing the teaser release date as November 14. This first glimpse has heightened the anticipation surrounding Robinhood, as audiences look forward to seeing Nithiin in a lively, adventurous role.

The production is helmed by esteemed producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar. Top industry technicians have joined the team, enhancing the film’s visual and musical appeal. Sai Sriram leads the cinematography, capturing the film's stylish and dynamic visuals. Renowned music composer G.V. Prakash Kumar is crafting the soundtrack, while Praveen Pudi serves as the editor, and Ram Kumar is the art director.

Robinhood promises a thrilling mix of comedy and action with a heist twist, a genre not often explored in Telugu cinema. The film is set for a grand theatrical release on December 20, aligning with the Christmas season, aiming to captivate holiday audiences with its entertaining storyline and engaging performances.

With a stellar team and unique concept, Robinhood is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the season. Fans are counting down to the teaser launch, eager to see what this heist comedy has in store.