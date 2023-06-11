No break for Balakrishna in the coming year; actor busy with multiple projects

Nandamuri Balakrishna's recent films have significantly increased his market share. The massive success of "Akhanda" and the spectacular opening collections of "Veera Simha Reddy" are the reasons why major production companies are vying for his dates.

Currently, Nandamuri Balakrishna is filming "Bhagavanth Kesari" under the direction of Anil Ravipudi, and he has also signed three additional projects. After completing "Bhagavath Kesari," he will begin working on a film by Boyapati Srinu.

Additionally, a film with Sithara Entertainments directed by Bobby Kolli has been started. The pre-look of the film gave much hype to the actor’s fans. Furthermore, there is a sequel to "Aditya 369" in the works, which will be directed by Balakrishna himself. His younger daughter will serve as one of the producers for this film. In the meantime, he will also make a guest appearance in a Kannada film starring Shiva Rajkumar.