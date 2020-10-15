No immunity for the new captain of Bigg Boss house?

The fourth season of Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss is going on with high TRP ratings. Usually, more than the luxury budget tasks, the housemates focus more on the captaincy tasks.

As the captain will have the immunity to escape from the nominations, everyone wants to become the captain of the house. But what if the captain has to go to the nominations? The same situation happened to Noel. As a part of the task, Bigg Boss offered a deal that abhousemate should self nominate themselves for the next nominations. From Akhil's blue team, Noel came forward and nominated himself. Interestingly, Noel won the captaincy task and became the new captain of the Bigg Boss house. But, as he nominated himself in the task, he doesn't have the immunity to get saved from nominations despite being the captain of the house.

Bigg Boss also clarified the same that Noel has to be in the nominations next week. Can he survive this nominations and stay in the house? Well, we have to wait until the weekend.