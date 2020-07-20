Rashmika Mandanna is one of the star heroines in the film industry. With the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru, the actress is now enjoying a big stardom. She is also eager to star in her next film featuring Allu Arjun in the lead role. Meanwhile, there is an interesting news report about the actress on social media. is one of the star heroines in the film industry. With the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru, the actress is now enjoying a big stardom. She is also eager to star in her next film featuring Allu Arjun in the lead role. Meanwhile, there is an interesting news report about the actress on social media.

Rashmika is currently staying at home and she might take some time to get back on to the sets of her new movies. But, she is still paying salaries to her staff. She is taking personal care of her staff and revealed that she wanted to keep them even though there is no work.

Also, on the work front, she is learning the accent of Chittoor for her character in the film Pushpa. The shoot will resume soon. Sukumar is the director of the film.