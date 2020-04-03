No producers for RX100 director?

RX100 is one of the super successful movies in Telugu that opened to positive feedback from everyone. Ajay Bhupathi is the director of the film. The movie marked the debut of Karthikeya Gummanakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead roles. The movie has become a big hit at the box-office and also resulted in a lot of profits. Now, the director is struggling with his second movie. Although the script work is completed long back, he is yet to begin the project.

After working with multiple heroes on the script Maha Samudram, he finally locked Sharwanand as the hero for the film. Sharwanand is also excited to do the movie, in spite of a lot of heroes rejecting the script. Now, the buzz states that the director did not have any producer on hand. Ajay is busy with the pre-production work and once the lockdown comes to an end, he might bring in a producer on board.

Since Sharwanand is the hero of the movie, it is not a difficult task to find the producer for the movie.