No wild cards in Bigg Boss 5

When compared to the previous seasons, the ongoing fifth season of Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss hasn't garnered much craze among the audience.

Also, due to the contestants who are not at all interesting, the show has only been receiving average ratings so far. The ratings of the show have been very inconsistent. Interestingly, the makers also haven't tried to spice up the show.

Though they have been inviting a bunch of celebrities onto the stage, they haven't got any wild card entry on board this time. Only 9 contestants are still in the Bigg Boss house and after 4 weeks, the Big Boss season 5 will hit the final round will enter the final round in early December. So, we can say that there is no chance for any celebrity guests to appear as a wild card entry this time.

Apart from the captain of the house, Ravi 8 contestants are in the nominations this week including Sunny, Maanas, Kajal, Priyanka, Sriram, Anne, Shannu, and Siri. We have to wait and see who will get evicted from Bigg Boss house this week.