Not showing anybody in Poor Light, says Ram Gopal Varma

Along with the first look of his next movie, Ram Gopal Varma also shared some pictures from Powerstar. The film looks like a satire on Pawan Kalyan but the director denies the same.

"There is unnecessary controversy being raised on POWER STAR by malicious people. I want to state that this film is not going to show anybody in poor light and I swear this on Lord Balaji. Kindly do not believe in media speculations with regard to resemblances in the film POWER STAR. it is just destiny that some of them look like some of them coincidentally." tweeted Ram Gopal Varma.

The release date and time of the movie is going to come out soon. RGV is yet to announce these details to the audiences. The film releases on RGV World Theatre.