NTR 30: Jr NTR is all set to team up with Koratala Siva for his next movie

NTR 30th movie Official Update: As it is New Year for all the Telugu people tomorrow, on this special occasion, a few Tollywood heroes are turning this festival into a memorable one a night ahead with their awesome announcements. We have already witnessed the teaser of the most awaited movie Major. Now, another breaking news is creating a buzz on social media. Junior NTR who is presently busy with Rajamouli's RRR movie will team up with Koratala Siva for his 30th project.



Koratala Siva has made an official announcement through his Twitter page and surprised all the Nandamuri fans… Take a look!





Very happy to collaborate with @tarak9999 garu once again.



Last time repairs were local...but for a change we will cross boundaries this time.#NTR30#NTRKoratalaSiva2@YuvasudhaArts @NTRArtsOfficial pic.twitter.com/cN0lFMOiuf — koratala siva (@sivakoratala) April 12, 2021

Thus, 30th movie of Junior NTR is being produced by his brother Kalyan Ram under NTR Arts banner. Along with this great news, the makers also locked the release date of the movie and it is 29th April, 2022.

Equally delighted to work with you once again @sivakoratala garu 🤗 https://t.co/FH29q0ynrj — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 12, 2021

We are happy and delighted to announce the details of this prestigious project.#NTR30 is #NTRKoratalaSiva2 https://t.co/jeJqJVbOwP — NTR Arts (@NTRArtsOfficial) April 12, 2021

Koratala Siva and Junior NTR have already worked for the social message oriented movie 'Janatha Garage' which had Mohanlal in a prominent role. We need to wait and watch which plot there are going to pick up. As NTR's range has gone to a Pan Indian level with Rajamouli's RRR movie, even his next movie should also hold the same intensity to own an extraordinary future just like Prabhas.