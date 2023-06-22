NTR brought honor to Telugu nation: K Padmanabhaiyya

As part of the NTR centenary celebrations, Kalayika Foundation Chairman Cherala Narayana, NTR International Caricature, Poetry Awards and Seva Awards were held at the Gymkhana Club in Hyderabad.



K Padmanabhaiya ,former secretary of Union Home Ministry graced as the chief guest. Actor Rajendra Prasad, producer Atluri Narayana Rao, Bhagiratha, Income Tax Commissioner Jeevan Lal and others participated.

Speaking on this occasion, Padmanabhaya said, “Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao has become the idol of the people with the roles of Sri Rama, Sri Krishna, Sri Venkateswara Swami, Lord Shiva and Maha Vishnu played on the screen. I still see Rama Rao as God.” He said that NTR brought honor to the Telugu nation.

Actor Rajendra Prasad said that his family used to live in Nimmakuru where Rama Rao lived, he also used to live in the same premises and he said that he was born in their Animal house. Rajendra Prasad said that he also entered the film industry with the inspiration of Rama Rao.

Famous producer Atluri Narayana Rao said, “NTR is credited with initiating revolutionary changes in politics, and his name will go down in history as a public leader who seeded the public welfare schemes implemented by many state governments across the country today.”