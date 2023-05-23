NTR Fans Face Case Over Simhadri Re-release Festivities

Young Tiger NTR, a globally renowned star known for his outstanding performance in the blockbuster film RRR, recently celebrated his birthday. As part of the celebrations, his 2003 Telugu film "Simhadri" was re-released on Friday. However, an unfortunate incident took place on May 20th, resulting in the arrest of nine fans by the police.

These nine fans of NTR were apprehended by the Robertsonpet Police for slaying two goats and smearing their blood on the actor's posters at the Siri Venkat and Siri Krishna theater in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, where his birthday festivities were taking place. The accused individuals have been identified as Siva Naga Raju Pothumudi (25) from Gudlavalleru, along with his friends Sai Kumbam, Sai Ganjala, Naga Bhushanam Dhavu, Sai Vakkalagadda, Nageswara Rao Pallapu, Dharani Yelikatla, Siva Parasa, and Anil Kumar Bolla.

According to media reports, the accused individuals brought two goats to the theater and sacrificed them, proceeding to raise their carcasses and smear the blood on the actor's poster. Onlookers not only encouraged their actions but also recorded videos of the incident.

The police have filed a case against the accused based on the incident report filed by Sub-Inspector G. Vasu. The charges include Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle) and Section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. In addition, Tejovanth Anupoju, a member of the Andhra Pradesh State Animal Welfare Board, has lodged a complaint with the Robertsonpet Police regarding this inhumane act.